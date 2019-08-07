International Congress of South-East European Studies, 2-6 Sept in Bucharest

Over 400 specialists from over 30 countries are expected at the XIIth International Congress of South-East European Studies, which will be held 2 - 6 September, in Bucharest.

According to the website of the Romanian Academy, the opening of the congress, organized under the aegis of this forum and of the Association Internationale d'Etudes du Sud-Est Europeen (AIESEE), will take place on Monday, 2 September, in the Aula Magna of the Faculty of Law of the University of Bucharest.

The proceedings of the congress, with the general theme "Political, social and religious dynamics in South-East Europe, from Antiquity to the contemporary era", are divided into 35 sessions. During the congress, several exhibitions, round-table meetings and book launches will be organized.

Most of the sessions will be held at the Faculty of Law, where the congresses of 1974 and 1999 also took place, this being the third AIESEE congress organized in Bucharest in the last half century. A few special sessions will be held at the Library of the Holy Synod and at the National Archives.

The international scientific body under the aegis of which these congresses are organized, AIESEE (Association Internationale d 'Etudes du Sud-Est Europeen), was established in 1963 and is based in Bucharest. The role of Romania in organizing the Association was from the beginning an essential one, the first Secretary-General of AIESEE, a position that belongs Romania by statute, being academician Emil Condurachi, who was followed in 1987 by academician Virgil Candea. From 1994 to present this position has been occupied by the academician Razvan Theodorescu.

Throughout this period, AIESEE, which has 25 member countries, has organized, since 1966, eleven congresses and over 50 international colloquia, with topics from which none of the humanistic disciplines was missing: history, archeology, linguistics, philology, history of art and law, ethnography, folklore etc.

More than 20 volumes of studies and documents were published, as well as a magazine, Bulletin de l'AIESEE, with over 40 volumes.