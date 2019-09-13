International Literature Festival in Timisoara to host special evening dedicated to December 1989 moments

The Timisoara International Literature Festival, FILTM, to take place over October 23-26 at the Art Museum in Timisoara and "La Doua Bufnite" Bookshop, will bring special guests, among whom writers Adam Michnik, Evgheni Vodolazkin, Andrei Codrescu and Jose Luis Peixoto, who will approach a series of topics under the motto "Freedom. Between Literature and History," on the occasion of a special evening to be dedicated to the historical events that happened in December 1989 in Timisoara.

"FILTM will bring, in the future European Cultural Capital, important names of the European and world literature. We invite you to join the important writers, historians, university professors and journalists, to participate in the reading sessions, dialogues and polemics. After 30 years since the 1989 Revolution, we enjoy freedom, between literature and history. Come to write together four days of literary history!," reads the invitation launched by the head of the Timisoara International Film Festival, writer Robert Serban, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

Besides the writers from Timisoara, literature lovers can meet historian, essayist and political journalist Adam Michnik, beloved Russian author Evgheni Vodolazkin, Romanian-born American writer Andrei Codrescu, and Jose Luis Peixoto, the most important Portuguese writer of the new generation, "the new Saramago" as he is called, reads the same source.

The programme of this year's edition includes public lectures and debates on this year's theme, "Freedom. Between History and Literature," chosen to mark the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Revolution. A special moment in the programme is represented by the evening dedicated to the writers from Timisoara and the dialogue about freedom, freedom of expression, the role of the writer in the city, in Timisoara, the first free Romanian city.

The Timisoara International Literature Festival (FILTM), who reached its 8th edition, is a project that was initiated in 2012, being meant to continue, of an open manner, with the wide audience being invited to participate, the comparative studies initiated by "The Third Europe" Foundation, whose founding members are Robert Serban, Oana Boca Stanescu and Ioana Gruenwald. Oana Dobosi-Potcoava and Raluca Selejan joined the team in 2014.

The Timisoara International Literature Festival is a project designed with the support of the Timisoara City Hall and the Timisoara Local Council, supported by the Timis County Council, with the organiser being the Timisoara Politechnica Foundation, plus a communication company.