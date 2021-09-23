IntMin Bode: I asked MI structures to play active part in vaccination campaign

Minister of Interior Lucian Bode has asked the Ministry of Interior (MAI) structures to play an active part in the development of the vaccination campaign, according to a post published on Thursday on his Facebook page.

"The fact that we are facing some new challenges in the 4th wave of the pandemic means increased pressure on public system, especially the healthcare system, law enforcement and public safety, and the emergency situations management systems respectively. I asked the MAI structures to continue to pay an enhanced attention and play an active part in the development of the national vaccination campaign in safety conditions. The involvement level must remain high and the coordination of all activities must remain efficient and professional," said Bode.

He informed on Thursday that they discussed, at the meeting of the College of the Ministry of Interior, topical issues related to three main fields: MAI structures' involvement in the vaccination campaign, the situation of the budget execution after nine months and the current stage of the measures meant to reduce personnel deficit.