IntMin Bode: When in Romanian Parliament dialogue disappears, violence intervenes, it means we're on wrong path

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, stated, on Wednesday, in Constanta, regarding the incident on Monday in Parliament - when the Energy Minister, Virgil Popescu, was shoved by Alliance for the Union of Romanians deputy and co-chair George Simion - that when dialogue disappears and violence intervenes, it means we are on a wrong path.

"In Parliament we have a special directorate that handles order ultimately, the Internal Affairs Directorate, (...) but what we saw these days in Parliament is beyond any common decency limit, to not mention the lack of any dialogue, because when in the Romanian Parliament, in the supreme lawmaking forum dialogue disappears and violence intervenes, it means we are on the wrong path," said the Interior Minister.

"I believe that, on the one hand, the MP colleagues, in the Regulations Committee, will amend the rules and will come with drastic measures to sanction such slippages, and the Prosecutor's Office, given that there are acts of a criminal nature, will take the legal measures necessary," said Bode.

The Internal Affairs Minister, Lucian Bode, attended, on Wednesday, in Constanta Harbor, the ceremonial of entry into the fleet for five maritime high-speed intervention boats with the Romanian Border Police.