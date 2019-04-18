IntMin Dan - August 10 file: I recommend Prosecutor General's Office to find the guilty based on evidence

The Ministry of Interior on January 31 submitted to the Prosecutor General's Office all the documents (declassified in full or in part) regarding the August 10, 2018, events, and the prosecutors should "search for the guilty based on evidence, instead of giving us excuses," Interior Minister Carmen Dan stated on Friday.

"All documents declassified in full or in part were submitted to the Prosecutor General's Office on January 31, representing evidence in this file. I invite all those interested in these documents to ask the Prosecutor General's Office, because only the prosecutors can determine if the evidence in the file can be made public or not. From now on, any claim by the Prosecutor General's Office that the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not declassify the documents and therefore they can not complete the investigation, I will suspect it's not true. And I recommend the Prosecutor General 's Office to search for the guilty based on evidence instead of giving us excuses," Dan said at the meeting for the assessment of the MAI activity last year.She argued that the Interior Ministry (MAI) is the first institution that wants to see the August 10 issue clarified, and the same the Romanian Gendarmerie, which "has been facing serious denigration campaigns and felt a huge pressure all this time."The Interior Minister said that it is not possible to put a label on an institution for the actions of several gendarmes. The Romanian Gendarmerie ranks third in the top of Romanians' trust in state institutions, according to an opinion poll, Dan noted.