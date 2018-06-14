IntMin Dan: We've not identified with the Canadian officials any major crime risks

Romania's Interior Minister Carmen Dan said on Friday that she did not identify with Canadian officials great risks in terms of criminality in the case of Romanian citizens.

"I want to tell you that we had serious talks with the Canadian officials; we have an operative support officer in Canada, whose activity has positive results; we have not identified with the Canadian officials high risks in terms of crime; more than that, we support, both the Romanian and the Canadian sides, the continuation of this visa-free access to Canada. In this sense, we agreed to conceive, analyse, and conclude a collaborative partnership identifying more tools to make sure this process is a constructive one that poses no risks. I cannot say there are reasons to worry as far as crime is concerned," said Dan, at the end of statements made at the conclusion of a Salzburg Forum Ministerial Conference held in Bucharest.Asked by reporters if Romanian citizens involved in organised crime networks operated in Canada were detected, Dan said Canada did not point out such issues.