IntMin Lucian Bode visits US on 25th anniversary of Romania-US Strategic Partnership signing

A delegation from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, led by Minister Lucian Bode, pays an official visit to the United States on May 16-18, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the launch of the Romania-USA Strategic Partnership.

"During the visit, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Nicolae Bode, has meetings at the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the US Congress. Discussions with US officials focus on institutional efforts in line with State Department recommendations in the Trafficking in Persons Report (TiP Report), Romania having the necessary tools for an adequate response to the challenges generated by this type of crime, respectively structures, legislation, strategies and action plans," informs a Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) release sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

The meetings are an opportunity to reconfirm the very good cooperation between the Romanian authorities and the US law enforcement agencies in the field of combating organized crime, with a focus on combating illegal migration and cybercrime, as well as intensifying the exchange of information.

"In meetings with members of the US Congress, Lucian Bode will discuss the challenges of the current regional context both in terms of managing the humanitarian crisis generated by Russia 's aggression against Ukraine and in terms of security.

AGERPRES