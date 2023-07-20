IntMin Predoiu discusses fighting illegal migration, controlling EU's external borders with Ylva Johansson.

Minister of Interior Affairs Catalin Predoiu met with Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner for Home Affairs, in the context of the informal ministerial meeting on Justice and Home Affairs taking place in Logrono, Spain, organised by the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union, on which occasion the projects jointly carried out by the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) and the European Commission on border protection and the Ministry's actions regarding border protection and the fight against illegal migration were analysed, informs a MAI press release issued on Thursday, told Agerpres.

According to the cited source, Minister Predoiu underlined on this occasion that effective migration management, combating illegal migration and control at the EU's external borders are priorities of his mandate.

In this context, the European Commissioner mentioned the very good results obtained following the implementation of the pilot project, managed by Romania together with the European Commission, and expressed again the European Commission's support for Romania's joining the Schengen area and for a favourable decision this year, the source said.

The European official also praised the results of the programmes and actions carried out by the Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs in terms of border protection and combating illegal migration, as well as the efforts of the Romanian authorities to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian refugees in Romania and the social integration of those who remain on Romanian territory, the MAI press release further mentions.