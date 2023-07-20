 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

IntMin Predoiu discusses fighting illegal migration, controlling EU's external borders with Ylva Johansson

catalin predoiu

IntMin Predoiu discusses fighting illegal migration, controlling EU's external borders with Ylva Johansson.

Minister of Interior Affairs Catalin Predoiu met with Ylva Johansson, European Commissioner for Home Affairs, in the context of the informal ministerial meeting on Justice and Home Affairs taking place in Logrono, Spain, organised by the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union, on which occasion the projects jointly carried out by the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) and the European Commission on border protection and the Ministry's actions regarding border protection and the fight against illegal migration were analysed, informs a MAI press release issued on Thursday, told Agerpres.

According to the cited source, Minister Predoiu underlined on this occasion that effective migration management, combating illegal migration and control at the EU's external borders are priorities of his mandate.

In this context, the European Commissioner mentioned the very good results obtained following the implementation of the pilot project, managed by Romania together with the European Commission, and expressed again the European Commission's support for Romania's joining the Schengen area and for a favourable decision this year, the source said.

The European official also praised the results of the programmes and actions carried out by the Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs in terms of border protection and combating illegal migration, as well as the efforts of the Romanian authorities to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian refugees in Romania and the social integration of those who remain on Romanian territory, the MAI press release further mentions.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
Drapelul Republicii Moldova a fost înmânat lotului național care va reprezenta țara noastră la Jocurile Mondiale Universitare-2023. Evenimentul a avut loc într-un cadru festiv la Ministerul Educației și Cercetării, transmite MOLDPRES. „Sunt onorat că la primul eveniment public în calitate de ministru sunt alături de sportivii noştri. Voi sunteţi adevăraţii noştri ambasadori şi obţineţi rezultate pentru fiecare dintre noi. Vă urez mult succes, înţelegând foarte bine că este foarte complicat să concurezi cu sportivi din ţări unde au mai multe stimulente. Imediat cum vă întoarceţi acasă, ne vom întâlni la minister, împreună cu întreaga comunitate sportivă, pentru a vedea ce putem face ca să vă apreciem în deplină măsură valoarea şi să vă susţinem pe potrivă”, a relevat Dan Perciun, ministrul Educaţiei şi Cercetării. Portdrapelul lotului national, constituit din 18 sportivi, care va reprezenta Republica Moldova la Jocurile Mondiale Universitare este arcaşul Dan Olaru. În acest an, Jocurile Mondiale Universitare vor avea loc în perioada 28 iulie-8 august, în orașul Chengdu din China. Reprezentanții Moldovei vor concura la diferite probe cum ar fi atletism, scrimă, canotaj, taekwondo ş.a. Republica Moldova participă la Jocurile Mondiale Universitare din 1995.
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.