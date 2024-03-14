IntMin Predoiu presents to UN Romania's actions for next five years regarding fight against drugs

The minister of Internal Affairs, Catalin Predoiu, presented, at the ministerial segment of the United Nations Commission on Drugs, in Vienna, Romania's statement regarding the evaluation of the progress made in the implementation of international commitments in the field of drug policies, as well as the actions that are to be implemented in the next five years to counter this global problem.

"The need for closer and integrated cooperation at the national, European and international level was emphasized in order to combat all criminal phenomena associated with drugs," informs a press release from the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

In addition to reducing the supply, through measures to combat the drug phenomenon, a strong commitment is needed in terms of prevention, highlighted minister Predoiu.

He added that the best risk reduction measures need to be identified because drug addiction is a disease and people suffering from a disease need counselling, support and therapy in an environment that prevents stigma.

Thus, the minister said, Romania's approach to drug policy is balanced, health-oriented, evidence-based and built on human rights.

"Minister Predoiu emphasized that the National Anti-Drug Strategy 2022-2026, which the MAI coordinates, focuses on strengthening cooperation, promoting the exchange of information and good practices, at national and international level, on identifying innovative ways to involve the government institutions in the field of health and education, the academic environment, the private sector and civil society. Romania pays special attention to prevention programs dedicated to children and young people, an important segment vulnerable to drug use," the quoted source mentions.