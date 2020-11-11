IntMin Vela: In 10 months, crime level dropped by 11 per cent, we seized 100-million euro worth of drugs

The Minister of Interior, Marcel Vela, on Wednesday announced that, in the first 10 months of the year, the crime level decreased in Romania by 11pct, while the Ministry of Interior seized drugs worth 100 million euros, according to AGERPRES.

Vela presented, in a press statement at the Ministry's headquarters, several data regarding the activity of the Ministry of Interior for 2020.

"During the state of alert and the state of emergency, through the borders of Romania, from all the neighbourhood areas, the police dealt with a transit flow of 13 million people and over 5 million vehicles. This year they dealt with a maximum volume, the highest volume in recent years and they are the same people, maybe even fewer," said Vela.

He added that the Ministry of Interior had managed to do, in a period of economic crisis and health crisis, what other ministries and other governments did not do when there was no crisis.

"During the state of emergency, 52 ambulances have been purchased, and 60 new vans for release. We are in the phase of evaluating this month the offers for six large helicopters, three land and three maritime intervention. At the same time, we will have two new medical aircraft for SMURD," said Vela.

Also, the MAI workers received 7,082 new vehicles and 25,000 pistols, assembled in Romania.

"I bought 25,000 new pistols because they were using pistols from the '70s, and not just I bought them through a purchase that could raise no doubts, but I also managed to save money while purchasing them. The pistol model is almost half the price than you can find it on the Internet or in official offers (...), because we managed to assemble them in a production capacity in Romania and to purchase them in this way at a low price - 400 euros, including VAT," said Vela.

The Minister added that the Ministry of Interior is in negotiations with the Ministry of European Funds to access a project for the purchase of seven new helicopters for the air police, for missions in support of the Traffic Police and the Border Police.