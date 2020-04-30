IntMin Vela: Money from fines for violating military ordinances could be injected in healthcare system

Minister of Interior Marcel Vela on Wednesday informed that the money collected from the fines imposed by the authorities for violations of the military ordinances could be injected in the healthcare system.

There have been 290,000 fines imposed worth a total of 570 million lei since the coming into force of the state of emergency."There is this topic in the media that the authorities imposed very many fines and that the amount to be collected could be substantial, 570 million, or less substantial, 285 million if all fines are actually paid. What I want to say is that I discussed the matter with the Prime Minister and we will find a solution to use all this money for the needs of the persons with vulnerabilities and the healthcare system. I mean, this money is collected by the local authorities, not by the Ministry or the Government, everybody should know that, and the local authorities need to invest them in the public healthcare area," Vela told private television broadcaster Realitatea Plus.The Government increased, under Emergency Ordinance no. 34/2020 on the modification and supplementation of Government Emergency ordinance no.1/1999 regarding the lockdown or the state of emergency, the level of the fines imposed during the state of emergency on both individuals and legal entities.The fines imposed on individuals who failed to observe the military ordinance increased on April 3 up to between 2,000-20,000 lei from 100-5,000 lei. At the same time, the minimum fine imposed on the legal entities that fail to observe the military increased from 1,000 lei up to 10,000 lei, with a maximum of 70,000 lei.The normative act allows the offenders to pay half of the value of the fine within 15 days since the date when they received the ticket.