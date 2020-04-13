IntMin Vela says situation of Romanians who cannot transit Austria to come home to be solved bilaterally

Minister of Interior Marcel Vela on Sunday evening stated, at the Nadlac I border crossing point (PTF), that he will ask the Minister of Foreign Affairs to discuss with his Austrian counterpart to solve the situation of the Romanians who cannot transit Austria on their way home.

Vela went to PTF Nadlac I to see how this border crossing point is being transited, and he said there was a problem that needs to be "solved" bilaterally with Austria regarding the transiting of this country by the Romanian citizens."There are Romanians, our fellow citizens, who are waiting to transit Austria and they are not allowed to, also they have their domicile or properties in the Netherlands or other states, or labour agreements. This is a matter that needs to be addressed bilaterally and I will inform the Minister of Foreign Affairs to discuss it with his Austrian counterpart or our diplomatic office in Vienna, to regulate this aspect," said Vela.The Minister also stated that "flow is not too high at this point," at Nadlac I, "neither for trucks nor for the passenger cars."He added that he has also contacted the leadership at PTF Nadlac I to clarify the problem of those who came "on foot, from other countries, or by other means of transportation from one border to another border, and now they are stuck there, to provide them transportation to their destination, where they will be placed under quarantine."He also said he didn't expect "a very high flow" in the week before Easter of Romanian citizen coming home.