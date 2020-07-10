IntMin Vela: We want to provide police in the streets with body cameras

Interior Minister Marcel Vela said on Friday that he wants the police officers in the streets to be shortly equipped with audio-video recording devices.

Read also: Romania's foreign trade deficit widens by almost 742.3 million euros five months into 2020

"There is another matter that we debated (...), a matter that made us decide to want to reach a concrete completion in a short time (...) because of all the problems that some of our Police officers had met in Valcea County and Prahova County: actions and cases where officers were abused, including during the state of emergency; we want to equip the police officers in the streets with audio-video recording devices, so that the contact with the citizen, the contact with a suspect, a potential criminal can be officially documented through these means of recording," said Vela at the headquarters of the Interior Ministry.

He added that the body cameras worn by the policeman "will ultimately hold both the citizen and the policeman accountable, so that there will be no more doubts, talks, analyses, televised debates."

AGERPRES .