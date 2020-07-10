Romania's foreign trade deficit widens by almost 742.3 million euros five months into 2020

Romania's foreign trade deficit reached 7.340 trillion euros in the first five months of 2020, up 742.3 million euros from the same period of 2019, according to data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Read also: Gov't, Justice Ministry still acting to dissolve special section investigating justice crimes

According to INS, between January 1 and May 31, 2020, Romania's FOB exports amounted to 23.752 billion euros, and CIF imports amounted to 31.093 billion euros.

Between January 1 and May 31, 2020, exports decreased by 19%, and imports decreased by 13.5%, compared with January 1 - May 31, 2019.

According to INS, Romania's May 2020 FOB exports were standing at 3.755 billion euros, and CIF imports at 5.006 billion euros, giving a deficit of 1.250 billion euros. Compared with May 2019, exports decreased by 40.1% and imports by 35.4%.

Between January 1 and May 31, 2020, significant shares in the structure of exports and imports are held by transport machinery and equipment (46.3% of exports and 35.2% of imports) and other manufactured products (30.9% of exports and 29.9% of imports).

The value of Romania's intra-EU trade in goods between January 1 and May 31, 2020 was 17.155 billion euros worth of dispatches and 22.668 billion euros worth of arrivals making up 72.2% of total exports and 72.9% of total imports.

The value of Romania's extra-EU trade in goods between January 1 and May 31, 2020 was 6.597 billion euros in dispatches and 8.425 billion euros in arrivals, making up 27.8% of total exports and 27.1% of total imports.

AGERPRES .