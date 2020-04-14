IntMin Vela: We will take measures so that Romanians can enjoy Easter celebrations

Minister of Interior Marcel Vela on Tuesday informed in Azuga that after discussing the matter with the Romanian Patriarchy they established a series of measures to allow the faithful "to enjoy" the Easter celebrations.

"Today we are going to announce some measures we have taken together with the Romanian Patriarchy in meeting the feelings of those who celebrate the Holy Easter and I believe that they will understand the fact that we've made all efforts so that the faithful and the clerics both to be protected, while they also can enjoy the Holy Easter and the light," Vela said.Asked by the journalists how long the restrictions for the citizens will last, he said he cannot say at present."I cannot say how long the restrictions will last, because everything that we decide is based on pertinent analyses, made with celerity by specialists. Everything is against such estimates of an exact date, (...) considering that everything depends on the dynamics and evolution of the infection with coronavirus," explained Vela.