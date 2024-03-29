Investigation underway regarding drone that fell in Braila, PM says

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu declared on Friday, in western Timisoara, regarding the drone fragments identified on Thursday evening on an agricultural land in southeastern Insula Mare a Brailei, that an investigation is underway, the respective perimeter having been closed and no one's life was endangered.

"A few minutes ago I spoke with the minister of Defense, since last night the perimeter has been closed, an investigation is underway. It is not the first, I would like it to be the last, it did not put anyone's life in danger," declared Marcel Ciolacu.

Asked about the origin of the drone and what would have happened if it had fallen in a residential area, the prime minister reaffirmed that he is waiting for the investigation, but the drone would not have caused damage even if it had fallen in other areas because its crater shows that it was no explosion.

"At the moment we have no victims and there are no such problems. We hope that they are as small as possible or that we avoid these events as much as possible. Let's wait for the investigation. If we look at the crater, it did not have an explosion. That is why it could not cause damage even if it had fallen in another area. Let's wait for the investigation," said the prime minister.

The Ministry of National Defense (MApN) informed that on Thursday evening, fragments that seem to come from an aerial device (drone) were identified on an agricultural land in Insula Mare a Brailei.

In this context, MApN, together with specialized structures from the National Defense System, public order and national security, will conduct, on Friday, the investigation of the incident, according to the specific operational procedures