Investments in modernization of Constanta and Galati ports infrastructure, approved by Government

The government has approved the necessary funds for investments in the modernization of the railway infrastructure in Constanta, the Port of Constanta and the Port of Galati, the spokesman of the Executive, Dan Carbunaru, announced on Wednesday in a press conference at the Victoria Palace.

"For the modernization of the railway infrastructure in Constanta, the Port of Constanta and Galati, two government decisions were approved. 5.3 billion RON is the value of the investments that will be made at the Port of Constanta, for a railway that will be modernized over a length of 257 of kilometers, respectively another 13 kilometers of a new railway line, which will enter the construction process, upon completion of this objective being substantial improvements for the running of commercial activities and to strengthen the importance the Port of Constanta, especially in the context of the war in Ukraine, has acquired at the Black Sea," Carbunaru said.

He also explained the structure of the investments that will be made at Galati Port.

"Also, in Galati, new indicators were approved, with a total value of 780 million RON, which will allow the modernization of some platforms, the enlargement of the port territory, the modernization of the road and railway infrastructure, respectively the creation of a multimodal platform of over 100,000 square meters These things will allow the Port of Galati not only to expand its level of operationalization for the management of flows passing through this area, including from the perspective of naval-railway connections, but also to connect to the Rhine-Danube-Alps central network, an important opportunity Romania will capitalize on in this context," Carbunaru also said.AGERPRES