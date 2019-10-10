Invictus Romania to organise 6th edition of Veterans' Relay Race, over October 17-25

Invictus Romania is set to organise, over October 17-25, the 6th edition of the Veterans' Relay Race, a race in which soldiers, civilians and soldiers who were injured in the theatres of operations are expected to participate, while carrying the tricolor flag of Romania from Bucharest to Carei.

According to a press release sent by Invictus Romania, the race is organised in the context of the celebration, on October 25, of the Romanian Army Day."The participants in this race, to be accompanied by bikers, will leave from Bucharest on October 17 to reach to Carei on October 25, this being the last territory freed by the Romanian Army in the Second World War. They will also stop several times along their road, at the various monuments dedicated to our national heroes, in order to pay their respect for their heroism and sacrifice," reads the same release.The Veterans' Relay Race started in 2014, with its purpose to draw the attention of the civil society on the respect that the veterans of the Romanian Army deserve and, also, to raise funds to send them to the Romanian soldiers wounded in the theatres of operations at the Invictus Games."The Veterans' Relay race, now in its 6th edition, became a tradition and brings to mind, every year around the Romanian Army Day, the Invictus spirit, which should bring us together around the veterans, the spirit that teaches us that, no matter how hard things could get, one must stand and continue to fight for his/her country. The most touching moment will take place on Friday, October 25, at the Romanian Soldier's Monument in Carei, when the relay race will accomplish its mission to salute, of a symbolic manner, all those who sacrificed their lives for Romania," shows the release of Invictus Romania.The route this year will start on October 17, 9.00 am, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Carol I Park in Bucharest to cover 650 kilometers.