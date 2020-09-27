Ioan Sirbu, candidate of the Pro Bucharest 2020 Alliance for General Mayor of Bucharest:'I voted firstly for the children and youths of Bucharest'

Ioan Sirbu, candidate of the Pro Bucharest 2020 Alliance for General Mayor of Bucharest, stated, upon exiting the polls, that he voted for an administration oriented to citizens, according to AGERPRES.

"I voted firstly for the children and youths of Bucharest. I voted so that their future and ours take place in a healthy, civilized community, in a developed city, in a modern city, with quality services and accessible to all its inhabitants. I am thinking now also of Bucharest's seniors, but, as a medic, also of persons with disabilities, of persons with special needs, and Bucharest must be accessible to them too, and we, surely, should think of supporting them for social-professional integration. I voted so that for four years, starting today, Bucharest has an administration oriented to the citizen, and administration that respects their rights, and as a medic I am thinking firstly of the right to healthcare, with free services at European standards," he showed.

He said that there is need for professionals at the helm of the Capital.

"I hope, today, that by voting Bucharest will have a chance to develop, to take care so that its citizens have a quality life and I hope that it will change for the better, and for this both myself, as well as Bucharest's citizens know that we need professionals at the helm of this city," said Ioan Sirbu.