Iohannis: A series of Gov't measures show serious lack of responsibility; Gov't must cease taxation experiments

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said that a series of governmental measures show a serious lack of responsibility, seriousness and vision regarding the economy flow and he asked the Government to cease the taxation experiments.

"I want a Romania with a healthy economy, a well-governed country where today's benefits are not wasted tomorrow, and the measures taken today don't pawn the future of the next generations. Unfortunately, a series of governmental measures of late show a serious lack of responsibility, seriousness and vision on the long-term and medium flow of our economy. I have seen how, without consultations and minimum impact assessments, the Government has changed the taxation system for some of the most important areas. Probably without the new fees and taxes introduced by the Government Emergency Ordinance 114, which however the government members have constantly denied, the budget for the current year would have felt constraints. Through the measures taken in the last days of last year, the last shade of confidence investors could have had in the current economic policy was lost, too," the head of state said at the reception organised by the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Palace of Parliament.

He asked the Government to "cease the taxation experiments" and to respond to the real problems that the business environment is signalling.