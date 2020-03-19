Iohannis: Adoption of decree regarding state of emergency proves responsibility and solidarity of political class

President Klaus Iohannis hails the adoption by Parliament of the decree regarding the institution of the state of emergency on the entire territory of Romania for a period of 30 days, mentioning that this action proves the "responsibility and solidarity of the entire political class."

"The adoption in unanimity by the Romanian Parliament of the decree I issued regarding the institution of the state of emergency on the entire territory of Romania for a period of 30 days proves the responsibility and solidarity of the entire political class, which understands the gravity of the situation in which our country is. I appreciate particularly the celerity with which the decree was adopted, as well as the unity proven by the Romanian MPs. Only together can we surpass this crisis provoked by the COVID-19 epidemic. We all must submit efforts so that the measures taken by the authorities have results in stopping the spread of the infection with the novel coronavirus," said Iohannis in a press statement released by the Presidential Administration.

Parliament has adopted on Thursday President Klaus Iohannis' decree on the establishment of the state of emergency on Romania's territory for a 30-day period.

Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu announced that the decision to approve the measure adopted by Romania's President on the establishment of the state of emergency on the entire territory of Romania was unanimously approved. Thus, a number of 445 parliamentarians voiced themselves in favour of the decision. MPs cast their votes remotely, through an electronic system. AGERPRES