Iohannis: Agriculture - essential in economy and society, Romania has still-not-fully-tapped agricultural potential

Romania further enjoys a considerable, not fully exploited agricultural potential, and food security depends on the agricultural sector's capacity to adjust to climate warming, President Klaus Iohannis said in a message conveyed on Friday on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of agricultural higher education in Cluj-Napoca.

"150 years ago, in the context of the 19th-century industrial and technological revolution, the foundations of higher education in agriculture were laid in the heart of Transylvania, which later became part of the education system of unified Romania. Throughout these decades, your university has contributed to developing a modern and competitive agriculture on Romania's territory. Today, the University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine in Cluj-Napoca is one of the most prestigious institutions in Romania, a center of excellence both in research and in education," the President said in his message delivered by state advisor Ligia Deca.The President considers that in the current global context, agricultural education is more important than ever."Your university will play an increasingly significant role in the coming decades. In the current global context, agricultural education is more important than ever. Climate change has led to a gradual change of paradigm in the economy. The food security of our citizens will increasingly depend on the capacity of the agricultural sector to adjust to climate warming. And in its turn, this adjustment will depend on research, but also on the high level of professionalism of agricultural and veterinary science graduates," said the head of the state.According to President Iohannis, Romania's agricultural potential is not being fully capitalised on."Agriculture is essential in the economy and in society, and our country still enjoys a considerable, not fully tapped agricultural potential. I trust that both the teaching staff and the graduates of the Cluj-Napoca University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine will be an important part of this transformative process. The merit for all of your university's successes belongs to an active and dedicated academic community that must enjoy the respect and full recognition of society. I wish you all, professors and students, 'Many happy returns!' and also to continue the remarkable work you are doing!," President Iohannis said in the conclusion of the message.