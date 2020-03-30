Iohannis asks Romanian entrepreneurs to be pro-active, come with ideas to gov't

President Klaus Iohannis made an appeal on Monday to the Romanian entrepreneurs to bring ideas to the government in connection with the production of materials helping to prevent and combat the novel coronavirus.

"I'm addressing our entrepreneurs: be pro-active, come with ideas to the government because we are interested to promote mostly the Romanian goods in this period. It is a very good opportunity for the Romanian environment. We need these materials, we have this opportunity," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni PresidentialPalace.The president made a statement at the end of a meeting of assessment and presentation of the measures regarding the COVID-19 epidemic management attended by prime minister Ludovic Orban, Public Finance minister Florin Citu, Economy, Energy and Business Environment minister Virgil Popescu, National Defence minister Nicolae Ciuca, European Funds minister Marcel Bolos and the Transport, Infrastructure and Communicaions minister Lucian Bode