Iohannis, at Romania-France Season opening: I urge the Government to really and concretely invest in culture

President Klaus Iohannis urged the Government at the official opening of the Romania-France cultural season on Thursday to really and concretely invest in culture.

"The Romania-France Season is an excellent proof of the creative potential of Romanian artists, as well as of the Romanian-French cultural dialogue. The Season proves the capacity and will of the Romanian artistic environment to find in European partnerships, mainly in the partnership with our French friends, the fulfillment enjoyed in their time, among others, by Brancusi, Enescu or Cioran. On this occasion, I urge the Government to really and concretely invest in culture and in cultural infrastructure, to come to the aid of Romanian creators," the head of state said in the official opening of the Romania-France Season, which took place at Romania's National Art Museum.He appreciated the season's special results achieved so far, bringing to mind that last year he inaugurated this season in France alongside his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron."We present our common heritage and the prospects of the privileged cultural relation between our countries, we show the energy of ideas in dialogue, the fruitful power and the vitality of our cultural connections. We celebrate these forces giving sense to life and to the development of humanity. They are those who help us get past history's trials and the hard moments of difficulties in the existence of our common cultural heritage. (...) This project (...) will remain an important landmark for the artistic life and for the cultural institutions in Romania and France. The season prove to be a unique chance to celebrate the common heritage and the history connecting us, as well as to offer a new perspective on the relations between our societies in a transforming Europe. But it is much more than that. The season is the shared expression of the common political values which France and Romania have. It is the expression of the success of our Strategic Partnership and our effort to consolidate the European project, which deeply needs Romania's and the Romanian society's contribution, as a state and society that are fully pro-European in this part of the Union," Iohannis said.President Iohannis congratulated the artists and curators who participated in the Romania-France season and hailed the French public for the contribution to the success of this project.He pointed out that at the entrance to Romania's National Art Museum there is the "Romanians who built France, French who built Romania" exhibition."Since 1848, Romania and France have been united through the aspiration to the culture of freedom and the society commitment to a country of democracy and solidarity values. The message over time we received from our forefathers, Romanians and French, is that of making all the efforts together to support a solidary Europe, a union propelled by the energy of its outstanding diversities. Which is specific to each culture doesn't break apart and shouldn't oppose peoples. On the contrary, the plurality of identities often means the joy of discovering the shared fundamental values. Those who carry further this impressive cultural tie between Romania and France have also proved it. Our peoples have the chance to rediscover themselves, contributing to the most important European project of peace and cohesion, the European Union!," Iohannis underscored, encouraging the endorsement of the Season.The head of state also spoke of the fire at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, conveying Romania's solidarity with France."I am opening the Romanian quarter of the Romania-France cross-culture season shortly after the fire that engulfed part of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, a catastrophe that has shocked us and caused deep grief. This monument which France has given to the universal culture and kept as a humanity treasure is also the expression of Europe's history and spirituality," Iohannis said, sending his French counterpart, through France's Ambassador to Romania, the expression of Romania's solidarity and the admiration for the commitment to give back to the world heritage one of its most important symbols.Iohannis paid a visit to the "Space Species" exhibition with contemporary art pieces of Societe Generale's collection, which was inaugurated on Thursday afternoon at the Art Museum as part of the Romania-France cultural Season, and watched one of the installations of the "Spotlight" International Light Festival, placed round the equestrian statue of King Carol I.