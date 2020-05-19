Iohannis calls for support of credible political forces, business milieu to provide confidence to employees, entrepreneurs

President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Tuesday that the vision for Romania's development in the next years will be based on innovation, competitiveness and massive investments in transport, energy infrastructure, but also in the healthcare one, and requested the support of "credible" political forces and business milieu to provide confidence to employees and entrepreneurs.

"The vision for Romania's development in the coming years will be based on innovation competitiveness and massive investments in transport, energy, but also in healthcare infrastructure. It is a vision which starts from healthy economic principles, which will support, in a sustainable manner, the prosperity of Romanians. What we need to do now - and here I call for the support of all credible political forces and the business milieu - is to provide confidence to employees and entrepreneurs. Unfortunately, we have a bill left by previous governments which greatly limits our space for intervention. That is why, we are focusing our efforts on being prepared to access all available forms of support, including the new financial instruments which the European Commission is currently working on. In conclusion, the priorities in the next period are to maintain the health of our citizens and the economic recovery," President Iohannis told a media briefing held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.He underscored that there are no economic sectors which had not affected to a greater or lesser extent by the coronavirus pandemic.The head of state talked about opportunities and remarked the boost in the digitisation of administration."Institutions quickly adapted, from the ones in the labour area or the financial sector, to granting medical services online. It is a huge step forward, which it is mandatory to strengthen," Iohannis said.He emphasised that it is not a restart of economy from scratch, because Romania's economy hasn't been completely stopped these months."There were important sectors which operated at full capacity, as it is the construction sector and the infrastructure one, which explains the economic growth in the first quarter," President Iohannis added.The head of state carried out at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, on Tuesday, two meetings with the Government members regarding the measures to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.