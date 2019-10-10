Iohannis calls passage of censure motion great success, vows to continue battle against PSD

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the censure motion against the Social Democratic Party (PSD) government is a great success, warning that "the battle with PSD has not ended."

"Done! Today Romania has won! Today, the vote of the Romanians cast on May 26 at the referendum is wholly, fully respected. The downfall of the PSD government is the natural result of the reaction of the whole society to the abuses and incompetence of this government. The success of the censure motion confirms a process that began some time ago, with the vote of May 26, after the referendum and the elections to the European Parliament; this process is called relegating PSD to history. (...) The fact that the censure motion succeeded is undoubtedly a great success, but the battle with PSD did not end here, which is why it is essential for as many Romanians as possible to go out and vote, because, in a democracy, voting in the presidential election, in the local and parliamentary elections is the only one thing that can decide the direction Romania is headed for," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.He congratulated the National Liberal Party (PNL) on their initiative of the censure motion and the other Opposition parties that contributed to the demolition of a "failed and confused" government."Romanians have demanded the downfall of the PSD government. Romanians have demanded that the destruction of justice be stopped and amnesty and pardon stopped. Romanians have asked, by vote, not to allow our country to be removed from the European Union. Today's stock-taking speaks for itself: we have managed to meet all these legitimate demands and block off the PSD disaster. I am glad that reason prevailed and that in Parliament there was an Opposition which, despite its various political views and leanings, got involved and showed that it can work together to bring down this disastrous government. It is a sign of political maturity, because any day with the Dancila government would have meant, another day lost for Romania," said Iohannis.