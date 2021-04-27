 
     
Iohannis: Case of banished Russian diplomat has no direct link with Black Sea area tensions

digi24.ro
Klaus Iohannis

The fact that a Russian diplomat was declared persona non grata by Bucharest has no direct connection with recent tensions in the the region of our country, declared, on Tuesday, president Klaus Iohannis, within a press conference, at Cotroceni Palace.

The Romanian authorities have decided to declare persona non grata on Romania's territory, of the deputy to the military attaché within the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, Alexey Grishaev, given that "his actions and activities contravene the provisions of the Vienna Convention regarding diplomatic relations of 1961," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, on Monday.

