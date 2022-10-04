Iohannis: Climate change has direct implications for the citizens' safety and well-being

Climate change has direct implications for the safety and well-being of citizens around the world, is President Klaus Iohannis's message to the participants in the Climate Change Summit, a regional event taking place in Bucharest on October 4 - 5.

The message was presented by Alexandra-Maria Bocse, state counselor with the Department for Climate and Sustainability, the Presidential Administration said in a release.

"I am convinced that, as you attend this landmark event for Central and Eastern Europe, you will also address this region's specific climate transition challenges. The increasing scientific evidence for the acceleration of these changes concerns me as a citizen, as a physics specialist, and also as a President. Stimulating the national effort to limit climate change and increase the quality of the environment is a priority for me," the head of state writes, declaring himself a supporter of climate change mitigation and adjustment public policies. In this line of thought, Iohannis points out that within the European Council and in various international structures, he and the other heads of state engage in identifying solutions to this "major" challenge, told Agerpres.

In Romania, the President adds, the subject of climate change enjoys ample interest, having a considerable number of initiatives from the institutional, academic, associative, non-governmental and business areas dedicated to it.

"In this race against the clock to limit climate change, the involvement of everyone is needed, from various sectors and professional fields. This is a major challenge, but we must remain optimistic that together we can face it. Beyond the inherent challenges, the climate transition comes with multiple benefits of which I would mention the improvement of the quality of the environment and of public health, the development of new, less polluting economic branches, jobs in sustainability or the increase of energy security through investments in energy projects with a low carbon footprint," Iohannis underscores.

"The Presidential Administration supports the national effort to respond to climate change with the report 'Limiting climate change and its impact: an integrated approach for Romania', launched on September 8 and currently under public debate. I am glad that the social debate for identifying concrete solutions continues these days within this event you take part in," the President concludes.