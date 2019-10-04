Iohannis: Community leaders must turn from 'enemies' into honest partners of the citizens

Romania is currently experiencing a time of poor central governance and prevalent ruling in the interest of a few politicians; community leaders must turn from "enemies" into honest partners of the citizens, President Klaus Iohannis said in a message read on Friday by presidential advisor Laurentiu Stefan on the occasion of the Urban Talks conference in Timisoara.

"Each community, regardless of its size and status, should be managed responsibly, professionally, efficiently and transparently, in the interest of its citizens. I am particularly pleased that lately the supporters of such a vision represent a growing community in Romania. An ever growing number of experts, citizens, business people, but also representatives of local authorities have become increasingly concerned about good governance and got professionally involved in urban development, in the creation of smart cities, in the development of connectivity and sustainability. This is the future of Romanian cities and local communities. Unfortunately, we are experiencing today a political context where poor governance at central level and the rule in the interest of a few politicians prevail. The effects of poor governance are visible in the serious legal and institutional slippages that gravely affect all development projects and, implicitly the well-being of all local communities. In this harmful political context, the successes of the communities you are heading and of the projects you have initiated show that resolute and visionary people succeed despite the difficulties, but also how much Romania could develop without this toxic governance," Iohannis said in his message.

The President specifies that successful projects can be implemented anywhere, but "it's the modern and integrative vision that makes the difference between isolated, necessary, but perhaps unsustainable projects, and long-term, coherent, sustainable development that generates well-being beyond community borders, at regional level."

"Urban development in Romania can also help regain the citizens' confidence in politics and configure a new way of making politics, based on honesty and professionalism and centered on the public and the citizen's interests," the President concludes.