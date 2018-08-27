Iohannis: Cornerstone of foreign policy remain the same; pursuing Strategic Partnership with US - high priority

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that the cornerstone of foreign policy remain the same, indicating in this respect the strengthening of the Strategic Partnership with the United States and increasing the role and efficiency within the EU and NATO.

"The cornerstone of our foreign policy remains the same," Iohannis told the meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions and Consuls-general on the occasion of the Annual Reunion of the Romanian Diplomatic Corps at Cotroceni Presidential Palace, mentioning in this regard the strengthening of the Strategic Partnership with the United States and increasing the role and efficiency within the EU and NATO.According to the head of state, pursuing the Strategic Partnership with the USA remains a high priority."This triad defines the community of values we are part of and ensures our security and prosperity. That is why Romania must act so as to maintain, concurrently, the intrinsic strategic relevance of these three pillars, as well as the enhancement of Romania's relevance within the three. Thus, pursuing the deepening of the Strategic Partnership with the United States along all of its dimensions, as I decided with President Trump last year, represents a high priority," Klaus Iohannis.He saluted the United States' enhanced commitment in Europe's security, that of the Eastern Flank of the North-Atlantic alliance, including Romania's and highlighted that the NATO Summit in Brussels was successful for our country."As regards Romania's participation within NATO, it should be pointed out that the recent Summit in Brussels was a successful one for Romania. It provided a fresh impetus to the adaptive process of the Alliance to the security environment changes. NATO's defence and deterrence posture has been consolidated, including on the Eastern Flank and in the Black Sea region. The main decisions in this regard, of direct interest for Romania, aimed the consolidation of the multinational Brigade status and the recognition of Romania's offer to host an operational command centre. The Summit confirmed that the Black sea remains a region of interest for the Alliance, according to Romania's strategic interest. The current politic with regard to Russia was also maintained and the efforts to project stability in the Alliance's vicinity, including in the eastern one, were pursued. Last but not least, the continuity of NATO's "open doors" policy was reconfirmed. All these have ensured a comprehensive package, that fully reflected the objectives pursued by Romania," Iohannis showed.