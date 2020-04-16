Iohannis: Crisis has given us painful lessons, healthcare system needs deep realignment

The crisis caused by the new coronavirus has given "painful lessons" about the need to strengthen the state, especially the healthcare system, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday.

"This crisis has given us painful lessons, which must be learned, about the need to strengthen the state, about the pressing need to restructure public services, to eliminate clientelism, and to support the areas that form the basis of a functional state, truly at the service of the citizen, in order to be able to progress and recover from the serious damage caused by the epidemic. Resetting Romania is now more necessary and urgent than ever," said the president at the Cotroceni presidential Palace.He stressed that the healthcare system is the first, but not the only one that needs a "deep" realignment."We see now how many shortcomings had to be covered in an extremely short time. Only through sustained effort and maximum mobilization have we been able to adapt quickly and take all measures to keep this epidemic under control. Otherwise, the number of victims in Romania would have been much higher today. I assure you that this effort to correct the errors inherited from the old governments will continue even faster after we overcome these moments of crisis, because it is essential for Romania to become a country that provides its citizens all the conditions for a decent and safe life," said Iohannis.