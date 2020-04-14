 
     
Iohannis: Danger not passed, relaxing restrictions would lead to vertiginous rise in infections

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

The danger that the novel coronavirus represents has not passed, and "relaxing restrictions would lead to a vertiginous rise in infections," said, on Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis.

"The danger has not passed, and relaxing restrictions in the coming period, as I see some politicians demand, would lead to a vertiginous rise in infections," showed the head of state in a press statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

"Stay home so you don't end up in a hospital bed. Stay home so we can get our lives back as fast as possible," Iohannis emphasized.

