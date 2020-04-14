Iohannis: Danger not passed, relaxing restrictions would lead to vertiginous rise in infections

The danger that the novel coronavirus represents has not passed, and "relaxing restrictions would lead to a vertiginous rise in infections," said, on Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis.

"The danger has not passed, and relaxing restrictions in the coming period, as I see some politicians demand, would lead to a vertiginous rise in infections," showed the head of state in a press statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace."Stay home so you don't end up in a hospital bed. Stay home so we can get our lives back as fast as possible," Iohannis emphasized.