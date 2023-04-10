In a message conveyed on Monday to the opening of the conference on "Smart diaspora - diaspora in higher education, science, innovation and entrepreneurship" taking place in Timisoara, President klaus Iohannis said that "education is the key to the sustainable development" of Romania.

"In an era of enhanced digital transformation, communication patterns and human interaction have fundamentally changed. The transfer of know-how, the initiation and development of cooperation or investment projects through scientific networks are facilitated by the new technological tools, which have reshaped the connection and interaction of researchers. Thus, skills and expertise can be quickly and easily leveraged, regardless of the whereabouts of their possessor. In this favorable context, Romania's commitment to creating and maintaining links with the scientific diaspora is crucial, and the institutions of the Romanian state must take up the role of catalyst. The unique perspectives and experiences of the scientific and academic diaspora community, judiciously capitalized upon, contribute to connecting the Romanian research ecosystem to the regional and global peer ecosystems. Moreover, the intensification of internationalization efforts by Romanian universities is one of the goals of the Educated Romania project," the head of the state said in the message delivered by presidential advisor Loreta Paun.

According to President Iohannis, education is the key to Romania's sustainable development.

He mentioned that in recent years the Presidential Administration has co-opted Romanian diaspora experts in working groups on various topics, such as the children left behind by parents living outside the homeland, the repatriation of the workforce from abroad, climate change and environment education, and has also co-opted experts in defining an integrated vision regarding Romania's response to these pressing problems.

The head of the state thanked the Romanian experts from abroad for their involvement in sustainability projects carried out in the country, adding that he granted the Presidency's High Patronage to the event as "a recognition of the continuity proven in the ambitious endeavor to connect Romanian researchers around the world".

Klaus Iohannis also affirmed that, right from the start of his first term in office, he articulated the vision of a professional community in various areas of expertise, regardless of the field, between Romanians in the country and those living abroad, and that he is happy that this conference transposes this vision at the top level of competence. AGERPRES