Iohannis: European funds must become essential pillar of our development

President Klaus Iohannis stressed on Wednesday that European funds must become an "essential pillar" of the country's development, and Romania is no longer allowed to miss any financing and development opportunities.

"European funds must become an essential pillar of our development. Romania is no longer allowed to miss any funding and development opportunities, it is important to make the best use of European funding mechanisms. We have a duty to make full use of the next European financial exercise and fully capitalize on the development opportunities offered by the European funds," Iohannis stated at the presentation event of the National Investment and Economic Recovery Plan, which is taking place at the Diplomatic Club. A