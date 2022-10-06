Iohannis: Gov't has come up with capping wood fuel prices to avoid price gouging

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the Romanian government adopted wood fuel price cap to prevent gouging that could arise in the event of an energy crisis and some suppliers might charge overblown prices.

"Precisely so that there are no problems where the heating is done with wood fuel, the government has come up with this capping to prevent price gouging that could arise if we have an energy crisis and some suppliers might demand overblown prices for wood. We know that many vulnerable consumers use wood for heating," Iohannis said before the first meeting of the European Political Community, told Agerpres.

Iohannis is participating in a meeting of the European Political Community in Prague on Thursday, and an informal meeting of the European Council on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Romanian government approved capping the wood fuel price at 400 lei per cubic metre.