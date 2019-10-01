Iohannis: I'm certain Europalia public will be delighted by diversity, dynamism, depth, uniqueness of Romanian culture

AGERPRES special correspondent, Florentina Peia, reports: President Klaus Iohannis met, on Tuesday, with the King of the Belgians, Philippe, context in which he stated that it's an honor for Romania to be a country invited to the International Art Festival Europalia and expressed his conviction that the public will be delighted by the diversity, dynamism, depth and uniqueness of Romanian culture.

"Today, the long-term friendship that unites Romania and the Kingdom of Belgium is evidenced once more through culture, through the launching of the 27th edition of the Europalia Festival. I have the conviction that this will be truly special and that the Belgian and European public will be delighted by the diversity, dynamism, depth and uniqueness of the Romanian culture. To be the guest of honor country of this year's edition of the Europalia Festival represents a wonderful occasion, which comes to complete the interest Romania enjoyed in Brussels this year, during its successful presidency of the Council of the European Union. Furthermore, I am confident that the festival will play a decisive role in further consolidating our bilateral ties," the head of state stated, during the meeting.

In his turn, the King of the Belgians said that the Europalia Festival represents an opportunity for Romania to be better known in Brussels.

I have a distinct pleasure to welcome you today to the opening of the Europalia Art Festival. Queen Mathilde and I are very grateful for your presence in Brussels. This festival represents an opportunity to make your country better known in the capital of Europe. (...) The Europalia Cultural Festival represents an opportunity for us to discover your country's history or its extremely rich culture. The main exhibition brings homage to Constantin Brancusi, one of the greatest Romanian and European artists of the 20th century. Brancusi was stimulated by an unmovable search of essential simplicity, of abstract perfection or, as he described it, 'the real sense of things'. His work inspires both force, as well as clarity. This we wish to you and all Romanian citizens - power and clarity, King Philippe stated.

He showed that Belgium and Romania collaborate constructively on many common interest matters, both at the bilateral as well as at a European level.

Mr. President, I would wish to congratulate you personally for the determination with which you promote the aspirations of Romanians to 'built another fate' for themselves, as your national anthem says. We await eagerly many other realizations and we are prepared to be beside you in all your initiatives, also said the King of the Belgians.

Klaus Iohannis visited together with the Royal Family of Belgium the exhibition "Brancusi. Sublimation of form", open at the Center for Fine Arts Bozar, at the beginning of the Romania Europalia Festival. They are also to attend the "Romanian Rhapsody" concert, held by the RaRo-SoNoRo.

In this year's edition, Romania is the guest of honor and will present almost 250 cultural events. Europalia Romania is carried out under the High Patronage of Romania's President and Belgian King and Queen.

The Festival, organised between 2 October 2019 and 2 February 2020 includes events in the area of visual arts, performing arts, music, film, literature, education, culture, which will take place both in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany. Luxembourg and the UK.

Europalia is one of the most important arts festival around the world, with the 2019 edition marking its 50 anniversary. Romania also participated in the 2007 edition.