Iohannis: I want to send message of solidarity to families hit by floods

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday sent a message of solidarity to the families who were hit by floods and conveyed his condolences to those who lost loved ones following the calamities.

"I want to send a message of solidarity to the hard-hit families. The authorities are making every effort to help people, to protect their households as much as possible and to provide those affected with what they need in these dramatic times. It is tragic that these extreme weather conditions have resulted in loss of life and I convey condolences to bereaved families," the head of state said at Cotroceni Palace.

He pointed out that floods are "frequently repeated phenomena in Romania".