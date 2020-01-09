Iohannis: If there is desire in PNL to accelerate parliamentary demarches to eliminate special pensions, I will support them

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Thursday, that the elimination of the special pensions must be resolved on the parliamentary path, showing that, if there is desire on the part of the Liberals to speed up demarches in this sense, he will support them.

"This matter must be resolved on the parliamentary path, but I can tell you that the parliamentary vacation seems a bit too long. If there is in the PNL the desire to accelerate the parliamentary demarches I will support them," said the head of state, in a statement at the Cotroceni Palace.

He showed that there are two options - committing the responsibility of the Government on this draft and discussing it in Parliament.

"Some have appeared saying that committing responsibility is a non-parliamentary way to legislate, it is a parliamentary way to legislate. It is not delegated legislating," Iohannis mentioned.