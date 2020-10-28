Iohannis: If we had a PSD government in this pandemic, it would've been very, very bad

President Klaus Iohannis commented, on Wednesday, the photographs in which the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, and several Social Democrat leaders are sitting at the table together, stating they are not very interested of the rules imposed in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Allow me to make a slightly political introduction. Fortunately, now, in the pandemic, the PNL [National Liberal Party] is governing and together we're searching and we're finding adequate measures, projects, opportunities to prevent the spreading of this disease and to find the best methods to treat the ill. How do you believe it would've been with a PSD government if the PSD leadership does not respect the most basic norms, how hard can it be for a PSD member to put on a mask if that's the rule for everyone?! You can realise they're not too interested and if we had a PSD government in this pandemic, it would have been very, very bad," said the president, at the Cotroceni Palace, in a press conference.

He stated that they have flagrantly infringed all the norms that other Romanians are subjected to.

"You can see once more that the PSD has not reformed," said Iohannis.

The president reiterated that the parliamentary elections will take place on December 6.