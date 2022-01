Iohannis: Increasing US military presence in Romania remains important objective

Increasing US military presence in Romania remains an "important" objective, stated, on Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis, at the annual meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest, Agerpres reports.

"The security problem will be a priority in this period. Thus, faced with recent security challenges, it's obvious that we need a more powerful action in the realm of discouragement and defence, action which has to be articulated in the spirit of unity, transatlantic cooperation and commitments within NATO. Increasing the American military presence in Romania also remains an important objective," said, the head of state, at the meeting at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.