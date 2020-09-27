Iohannis: It is very important to go to vote

President Klaus Iohannis said it was very important for citizens to go to the polls on Sunday and choose candidates who could do something for their communities.

"It is a very important day today - the day of voting for local elections. Today we are electing our mayors, local councilors, county leaders. Whenever there are elections it is very, very important to go to the polls, not to let others decide for us and today, when choosing those who lead the communities in which we live, it is very important to look carefully at the candidates and to choose those who can do something for the community in which we live, because in the end what the hospital looks like, how they works, what the school looks like, if the roads are maintained, if the parks are well maintained, if the traffic is directed properly depend on them. I invite you all: Go to the polls!", Iohannis said on Sunday, after casting his vote at the "Jean Monnet" High School in Bucharest.