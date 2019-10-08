Iohannis: It would be great to convince institution heads to implement virtual vocal assistant system

President Klaus Iohannis participated on Tuesday at the launching of the "Romania Tech Nation" project at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, context in which he stated that the system of virtual vocal assistants should be tried out.

"I believe that it would be very good to convince together some institution leaders to implement something like that. Here we have a rapid, global development and we only have two options for reactions: we either stay at the lead and then we must accept these challenges and try to be among those who implement or we can sleep tightly, which I personally dislike profoundly. Let's try!" said Iohannis, when asked by a young entrepreneur if he supports the introduction of virtual vocal assistants in public administration.He also showed that in the digital system there is need for measures of encouragement."The sector reached 6 pct. of the GDP from zero. 6 pct is a lot. This was possible because we have two important ingredients: the first - there are young entrepreneurs and some who are not so young, but the majority are young who took these opportunities and contributed to a sensational development of the entire sector, the other ingredient is on the part of the state, not on the part of this Government, on the part of the state, those incentives that were created. In my opinion, this is not a place to move backwards, I believe we must move far further. If we have this sector that is developing without the state making too much of a fuss, then it would be the case for any Government that comes, I hope next week, to understand these things and to understand not only that we must not reduce our encouragement of a sector, but we must develop it. My opinion is that there was a profound mistake made on the part of the state, because this sector that is developing sensationally was not correlated with the state institutions. It's simply a shame to have an extremely well performing sector and not use it, it seems like a wasted opportunity and I believe this is where the next measures of encouragement should come from, leading to more business opportunities in this domain," President Iohannis said.