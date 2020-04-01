 
     
Iohannis: It's absolutely necessary everyone respect legislation during this time

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Wednesday, that it is "absolutely necessary" for everyone to respect the legislation in the context of the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The head of state had a meeting to evaluate safety and public order measures in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Minister of Internal Affairs Marcel Vela, National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca, and State Secretary with the Ministry of Internal Affairs Bogdan Despescu.

"We discussed what was done well up to now, how it was done and we placed a very clear and firm accent on what's called law enforcement. It's absolutely necessary for everyone to respect the legislation in this period," said the President at the Cotroceni Palace.

