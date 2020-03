Iohannis: It's necessary to respect indications of authorities better

President Klaus Iohannis resumed, on Monday, the appeal to Romanians to respect the indications of the authorities, given that Romania has nearly 2,000 cases of coronavirus infection.

"Unfortunately, today in Romania we have nearly 2,000 cases of persons infected with COVID-19. Dear Romanians, that is a lot and we must try harder and better together. We need to respect more the indications of authorities and better," said the head of state at the Cotroceni Palace, after the meeting with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and several ministers.