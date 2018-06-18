Iohannis:Moving embassy in Israel annuls any chance for Romania to become UN Security Council nonpermanent member

A decision on relocating Romania's Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would annul any chance for our country to be voted a nonpermanent member of the United Nation's Security Council, on Tuesday said President Klaus Iohannis.

"I'll be perfectly blunt. Such a decision would annul any chance of Romania to be voted a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council, not only now, but in the future as well," said Iohannis.He added that he hasn't yet received the Government's analysis on this matter.