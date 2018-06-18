stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Iohannis:Moving embassy in Israel annuls any chance for Romania to become UN Security Council nonpermanent member

A decision on relocating Romania's Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would annul any chance for our country to be voted a nonpermanent member of the United Nation's Security Council, on Tuesday said President Klaus Iohannis. 


"I'll be perfectly blunt. Such a decision would annul any chance of Romania to be voted a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council, not only now, but in the future as well," said Iohannis. 

He added that he hasn't yet received the Government's analysis on this matter.

