Iohannis: National examinations, to take place physically as planned/second session of National Assessment - June 29

The national exams will take place physically as planned and announced a few weeks ago, starting June 15, and as regards the National Assessment, a second session will be organized on June 29 for children who are either ill or in quarantine, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday.

"The national exams will take place physically, as planned and announced a few weeks ago. The National Assessment will take place starting June 15, and then the Baccalaureate exam," Iohannis announced.

He said that for children who are sick or found with a fever at school, for those isolated at home or in quarantine, a second National Assessment session will be organized starting June 29.

Iohannis added that, regarding the Baccalaureate, in order to solve the problem of those who cannot come, a second session will be organized in August.