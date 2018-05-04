Iohannis on Memorandum regarding Romania's embassy in Israel: Mistake is made, it must be fixed

The mistake has been made, now it must be fixed, said president Klaus Iohannis on Friday in reference to the Memorandum by gov't regarding the moving of the Romanian embassy in Israel, from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Asked in Ruse, Bulgaria if he knew what this Memorandum contained, the president answered: "Yes, I know what it says. (...) My opinion remains the same: The gov't should have not got into a matter that it is the job of the president without talking to the president. The mistake has been made. What we have to do further is fix it, because I have absolutely no interest and Romania as a state has no interest whatsoever to break its very good friendship relationship with Israel, for instance, for some politicians who didn't understand what their role is."