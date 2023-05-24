 
     
Iohannis: Parliament is required to take on ECHR ruling on same-sex unions

Iohannis: Parliament is required to take on ECHR ruling on same-sex unions.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday with regard to the European Court of Human Rights ruling of May 23 on the legal recognition in Romania of same-sex relationships that Parliament should tackle the issue and declared himself convinced that in a reasonable time, the best solutions will be found, told Agerpres.

"Regarding the ECHR ruling, this is a complicated topic for Romania, we know that, we have already seen the public reactions, but this is a topic Parliament is required to take on and I am convinced that formats will be found for this topic to be responsibly debated in Parliament, and in a reasonable time I believe that the best solutions will be found," Iohannis declared at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday ruled against Romania for failure to legally recognize same-sex unions.

In its ruling in the case of Buhuceanu and Others vs. Romania, the Strasbourg-based court decided by a vote of five to two that there was a violation of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights which provides "the right to respect for private and family life".

Twenty-one same-sex Romanian couples who were refused registration of their union by their local civil registry offices on the grounds that such marriages are prohibited by the Civil Code, filed complaints with the ECHR in 2019 and 2020, explaining that they were unable to have access to quite a number of rights recognized by law for married couples.

The ECHR found that Romania had a duty to provide adequate recognition and protection of same-sex relationships, although it had discretion as to the form and type of protections afforded.

