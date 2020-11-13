Iohannis: Period we are going through requires more than ever unity of the EU states

In his address at "Charlemagne Prize Europa Summit" video conference, President Klaus Iohannis Friday stressed the need for the unity of the EU Member States, consensus and overcoming discrepancies in the context of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to AGERPRES.

"The crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic has brought us to an exceptional situation and has highlighted a number of health, social and economic vulnerabilities. It is the best example of the fact that we can always face unpredictable, troubling situations, which test the very construction of the European Union and the way the European Union works. Does the Union have the capacity to respond effectively to challenges? Do we act better together than individually as Member States to correct development disparities between us all the while maintaining our societies' diversity and wealth? From Romania's perspective, I unhesitatingly uphold a pro-European approach and a positive answer to these questions," Iohannis affirmed.

He maintained that in the 70 years since the Robert Schuman Declaration, the European Union has proven "many times" that it is and remains a "solid" and "sustainable" project.

"The period we are going through requires more than ever the unity of the Member States, consensus and overcoming discrepancies at European level. Thus, we can strengthen the European project and ensure that European citizens live in prosperity and security, continue to benefit from the achievements of the European Union," the head of state transmitted.

In his view, the new realities of the European and global context require a "broad" reflection process on the role of the EU, which must also take into account the lessons learned from managing the current health crisis.

He stressed that the vision regarding the future of the European construction must start from the idea of unity, solidarity and cohesion, based on the democratic values and principles that underpin the EU.