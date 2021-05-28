Iohannis: PNRR has no political colour; political forces to should shun party logic to support it

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis called on the political parties to get out of the "narrow party logic" and to support the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), showing that it represents the "project of a generation" and it has no political colour.

"The success of PNRR largely depends on what the future of our society will look like. From that perspective, this approach has no political colour even if it was drawn up with great efforts and negotiated intensively at European level by the current governing coalition, a coalition that understands very well what the development needs of Romania are and what needs to be done to achieve the objectives. This plan belongs to Romania, and its implementation will extend beyond the mandate of the current government," Iohannis told a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He also called for solidarity and responsibility.

"Political approaches or criticisms in an election key do nothing but weaken its chances of success. Now is the time for all responsible political forces to come out of the narrow logic of the party to show solidarity, responsibility, and support this effort with all their might," added Iohannis.